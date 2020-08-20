Life Center Adds D-1 Prospect
Life Center has added a highly touted prospect to their roster for the upcoming season.6 foot 6 Quadir Copeland from Gettysburg Pennsylvania is headed to Life Center. He plans to repeat his junior ...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news