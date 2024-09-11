Life Center adds big
Life Center has added a big man from Pennsylvania.6 foot 8 Jonathan Levasseur has transferred to the NJ school from Archbishop Wood.Last season he helped Wood to a 20-9 record.He played at Abington...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news