Ticker
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-01-17 13:14:03 -0600') }} basketball Edit

Lewit Makes Pick

Xyrd6k2xeh1j2mwpjhag
Bobby Lewit
Jay Gomes • NJHoops.com
@njhoops
Publisher

6 foot 1 Kinnelon Sr. Bobby Lewit has made his college plans.Lewit has decided to attend Muhlenberg College.He has helped Kinnelon to a 7-3 mark while averaging 18.7 ppg with 29 treys in 10 gamesAs...

premium-icon
Premium Content

Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.

  • Members-only message boards
  • Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}