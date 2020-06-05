News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2020-06-05 14:57:33 -0500') }} basketball Edit

Lewis Makes College Pick

Dashon Lewis
Dashon Lewis
Jay Gomes • NJHoops
Publisher
@njhoops

6 foot 5 Olympus Prep Black postgrad Dashon Lewis has made his college plans.Lewis has decided to attend Division 2 Mansfield.Lewis played his high school ball at Friere Charter in Philadelphia.He ...

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}