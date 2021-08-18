Leutgeb finds new home
6 foot 8 rising junior Mikkell Leutgeb has found his next home. Leutgeb has transferred from Dumont to Tenafly.Last season he helped Dumont to a 7-1 record and final NJHoops.com ranking of 45th in ...
