It is with a heavy heart that we report on the untimely passing of East Orange sophomore Letrell Duncan.

Last season the 6 foot point guard helped East Orange to a 15-9 record and final NJHoops.com ranking of 55th in the state.

He averaged 7.5 ppg with a high of 13 in a win over Newark Lab.

He was ranked among NJ Hoops top 60 sophomores

Rising basketball star ID's as teen fatally shot - NJ.com

Letrelle Duncan - R.I.P.