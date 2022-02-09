Leading NJ Hoopers in D-1 in Steals Week 13 2021-22
Each Wednesday during the season we will take a look at some NJ Hoopers who are ranked among the national statistical leaders.
We continue with the D-1 Steals leaders.
2ND
6 foot 4 So.
Coppin State
Covenant College Prep
NJ Hoops #5 postgrad class of 2020
3.05 spg
15TH
6 foot 3 Sr.
St. Francis PA
NJ Hoops #30 Class of 2016
2.27 spg
23RD
5 foot 8 Sr.
Kansas State
Patrick School
NJ Hoops #17 Class of 2018
2.20 spg
30TH
6 foot 6 Sr.
Rutgers
Spire Institute OH
2.09 spg
35TH
6 foot 1 Sr.
Southern
St. Benedict's
Finished HS out of state
Mount Zion Prep
NJ Hoops #5 out of state postgrad Class of 2018
2.04 spg
