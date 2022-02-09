 NJHoops - Leading NJ Hoopers in D-1 in Steals Week 13 2021-22
Leading NJ Hoopers in D-1 in Steals Week 13 2021-22

Jay Gomes • NJHoops
Each Wednesday during the season we will take a look at some NJ Hoopers who are ranked among the national statistical leaders.

We continue with the D-1 Steals leaders.

2ND

Nendah Tarke
6 foot 4 So.

Coppin State

Covenant College Prep

NJ Hoops #5 postgrad class of 2020

3.05 spg

15TH

Ramir Dixon-Conover
6 foot 3 Sr.

St. Francis PA

NJ Hoops #30 Class of 2016

2.27 spg

23RD

Markquis Nowell
5 foot 8 Sr.

Kansas State

Patrick School

NJ Hoops #17 Class of 2018

2.20 spg

30TH

Caleb McConnell

6 foot 6 Sr.

Rutgers

Spire Institute OH

2.09 spg

35TH

Jayden Saddler
6 foot 1 Sr.

Southern

St. Benedict's

Finished HS out of state

Mount Zion Prep

NJ Hoops #5 out of state postgrad Class of 2018

2.04 spg

