Leading NJ Hooper D-1 Rebounders, 2019-20, Week 9
Each Wednesday during the season we will take a look at some NJ Hoopers who are ranked among the national statistical leaders.
We continue with the D-1 rebounding leaders.
1ST
6 foot 9 Sr.
Quinnipiac
Worcester Academy/Bergen Catholic
Finished HS out of state
13.5 rpg
10TH
6 foot 6 Jr.
Sacred Heart
Paramus Catholic
NJ Hoops #34 Class of 2016
11.0 rpg
12TH
6 foot 8 Sr.
Rhode Island
Patrick School
NJ Hoops #11 Class of 2016
10.8 rpg
18TH
6 foot 9 Fr.
Memphis
St. Benedict's
Finished HS out of state
10.2 rpg
41ST
6 foot 9 So.
NJIT
St. Benedict's
NJ Hoops #28 Class of 2018
9.4 rpg
