News More News
{{ timeAgo('2020-01-08 18:11:00 -0600') }} basketball Edit

Leading NJ Hooper D-1 Rebounders, 2019-20, Week 9

Jay Gomes • NJHoops
Publisher
@njhoops

Each Wednesday during the season we will take a look at some NJ Hoopers who are ranked among the national statistical leaders.

We continue with the D-1 rebounding leaders.

1ST

Kevin Marfo
Kevin Marfo

Kevin Marfo

6 foot 9 Sr.

Quinnipiac

Worcester Academy/Bergen Catholic

Finished HS out of state

13.5 rpg

10TH

EJ Anosike
EJ Anosike

EJ Anosike

6 foot 6 Jr.

Sacred Heart

Paramus Catholic

NJ Hoops #34 Class of 2016

11.0 rpg

12TH

Cyril Langevine
Cyril Langevine

Cyril Langevine

6 foot 8 Sr.

Rhode Island

Patrick School

NJ Hoops #11 Class of 2016

10.8 rpg

18TH

Precious Achiuwa
Precious Achiuwa

Precious Achiuwa

6 foot 9 Fr.

Memphis

St. Benedict's

Finished HS out of state

10.2 rpg

41ST

Souleymane Diakite
Souleymane Diakite

Souleymane Diakite

6 foot 9 So.

NJIT

St. Benedict's

NJ Hoops #28 Class of 2018

9.4 rpg

NJ Hoops provides blanket coverage of NJ basketball all year long for the past 25 years and publishes the NJ Hoops Recruiting Report is read by over 200 college coaches

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}