Lawrenceville adds postgrad guard
Lawrenceville Prep has added a postgrad guard from Illinois to their 2021-22 roster.6 foot 3 Nate Hoskins from Danville Illinois is headed to the NJ school.This past season he averaged 19.5 ppg, 6....
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news