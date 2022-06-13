Lawrenceville adds Philly postgrad
Lawrenceville School has added a talented postgrad from Constitution High School in Philadelphia.6 foot 4 Jacob Beccles will spend next season a postgrad at the NJ school.This past season he averag...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news