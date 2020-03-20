News More News
Lawrence Looking for New College Home

Jay Gomes • NJHoops
Publisher
@njhoops

6 foot 1 former Newark Tech star Mustafa Lawrence is looking for a new college home.Lawrence is planning to transfer from Fresno State. This past season he averaged 11.5 ppg, 1.4 rpg and 2.9 apg in...

