NJHoops - Lawrence Finds Next College Home

Lawrence Finds Next College Home

Jay Gomes • NJHoops
6 foot 1 former Newark Tech star Mustafa Lawrence has found his next college home.Lawrence is coming back east transferring from Fresno State to Norfolk State. This past season he averaged 11.5 ppg...

