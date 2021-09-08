Largey finds next college home
6 foot 5 former Peddie and Shore star Dan Largey has found his next college home.Largey is transferring from Palm Beach Atlantic to Indiana Wesleyan. Indiana Wesleyan is a NAIA school.COLLEGE CAREE...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news