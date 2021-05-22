Lans makes plans
6 foot 1 St Joseph's Montvale senior Daniel Lans has made his plans for next season. He has decided to spend a postgraduate season at the Phelps School.In this shortened season he averaged 18.6 ppg...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news