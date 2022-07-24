Lans makes college pick
6 foot 1 former St Joseph's Montvale star Daniel Lans has made his college pick.The Phelps School postgrad has committed to Cochise Junior College in Arizona.As a senior at St. Joe's he averaged 18...
