Lane makes next college pick
6 foot 4 former Covenant College and Doane Academy star Chase Lane has made his next college plans.The Hill Junior College guard has committed to Tarleton StateThis season he averaged 2.4 ppg, 1 rp...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news