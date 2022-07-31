Lane makes college pick
6 foot 3 recent Hillsborough grad Maysen Lane has made his college pick.Lane has decided to attend Marywood College.This season he averaged 2.4 ppgAs a junior he was good for 6.6 ppg with a high of...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news