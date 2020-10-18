Lane Finds New Home
6 foot senior Elijah Lane has found his new home.He has moved from one Middlesex County team to another, going from Sayreville to Woodbridge.Last season he averaged 6 ppg. He went for 16 points in ...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news