Lambert Makes Pick
5 foot 10 Hillside Sr. Kalleem Lambert has made his college plans.Lambert has decided to stay in state and play in the tough New Jersey Athletic Conference for Montclair State.This season he led th...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news