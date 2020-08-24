Kromah Finds Next College Home
5 foot 11 recent Morris CC grad Abe Kromah has found his next college home.Kromah has transferred to Rutgers Newark.This season Kromah averaged 15.4 ppg, 5.6 rpg and 4.7 apg. He shot 44% fg%, 37% 3...
