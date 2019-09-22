Koosman Finds New Home
6 foot 5 Jr. Naftali Koomson has found his new home. Koosman has transferred from one Newark school to another.He has transferred from Arts to Newark East Side.Last season he averaged 5 ppg and 6 r...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news