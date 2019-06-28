News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-06-28 13:02:09 -0500') }} basketball Edit

Koob Makes Pick

Jms7nbki2lpvfxqa6aij
Kyle Koob
Jay Gomes • NJHoops
@njhoops
Publisher

6 foot 2 recent Shore graduate Kyle Koob has made his college pick.Koob has decided to play at York College in Pennsylvania.In a senior season in which he was hampered by injury he averaged 10 ppg....

premium-icon
Premium Content

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • Members-only message boards
  • Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}