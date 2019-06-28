Koob Makes Pick
6 foot 2 recent Shore graduate Kyle Koob has made his college pick.Koob has decided to play at York College in Pennsylvania.In a senior season in which he was hampered by injury he averaged 10 ppg....
Premium Content
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
- Members-only message boards
- Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
- Exclusive highlights and interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news