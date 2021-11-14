Konov finds new home
6 foot 7 sophomore Alex Konov has found his new home.Konov has transferred from Wildwood Catholic to Manasquan.In last season's abbreviated five game schedule he averaged 2 ppg and 2.8 rpgHe is ran...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news