Kolaja Makes Pick

Luke Kolaja
6 foot 9 Blair rising senior Luke Kolaja has made his college pick. Kolaja has committed to Yale. Last season he helped Blair to a 22-4 record, MAPL and NJ Prep A championship and final ranking as ...

