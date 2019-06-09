News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-06-09 14:00:00 -0500') }} basketball Edit

Koch Makes College Pick

Nqodzwi0auvfyexf5f4x
Mike Koch
Jay Gomes • NJHoops
@njhoops
Publisher

Former Bergen Catholic wing Mike Koch has made his college plans. Koch has decided to plat at Muhlenberg. Koch spent this past season as a postgraduate playing for Trinity Pawling.This season he wa...

premium-icon
Premium Content

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • Members-only message boards
  • Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}