Knorr Makes College Pick
5 foot 10 recent Manalapan grad Ryan Knorr has made his college plans.Knorr has decided to stay close to home and play at Brookdale CC.This season he helped Manalapan to a 15-10 record and final NJ...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news