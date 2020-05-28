 NJHoops - Knight Makes College Pick
{{ timeAgo('2020-05-28 10:47:06 -0500') }} basketball Edit

Knight Makes College Pick

Dylan Knight
Jay Gomes • NJHoops
Publisher
@njhoops

6 foot 5 Hun senior Dylan Knight has made his college plans.Knight is headed west to New Mexico Military Junior College.Knight was selected to NJHoops.com 3rd Team All State Independent/Prep and NJ...

