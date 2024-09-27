Kirksey makes college pick
6 foot 1 former West Side star Naceiar Kirksey has made his college pick.After a postgrad season with Our Saviour Lutheran in New York he has committed to Odessa Junior College.As a senior 16.9 ppg...
