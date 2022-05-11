Kirk makes college pick
6 foot 4 former Bayonne and current Covenant College Prep star Koi Kirk has made his college plans.Kirk has committed to Cheyney.He is ranked among NJHoops.com top 30 postgrads.As a senior at Bayon...
