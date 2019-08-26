News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-08-26 18:15:00 -0500') }} basketball Edit

Kinnel Finds New College Home

Efic3ca4oyxjqigpdsdb
Darius Kinnel
Jay Gomes • NJHoops
@njhoops
Publisher

6 foot 1 former Highland star Darius Kinnel has found his new college home. Kinnel is transferring from Hartford to D2 Jefferson.Last season as a fresh mane he averaged 0.7 ppg, 0.3 rpg and 0.3 apg...

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}