King makes college pick
6 foot six and what prep senior has made his college pick King has decided to attend Gettysburg College.Last season he helped Seton Hall Prep to a 20-7 record and final NJHoops.com ranking of 18th ...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news