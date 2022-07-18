Khalid Sanders finds new home
5 foot 11 rising junior Khalid Sanders has found his new home.Sanders has transferred from Newark Tech to Newark Central.He did not play this past seasonAs a freshmen he netted 13.7 ppg with a high...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news