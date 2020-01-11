Kent Finds New College Home
6 foot 11 former Blair star Zach Kent has found his new college home. Kent has transferred from Tennessee to Delaware State.This season he appeared in two games averaging 1.5 ppg and 1 rpg in 5 mpg...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news