Kalu makes college pick
6 foot 7 Bloomfield senior Uma Kalu has made his college pick. Kalu has committed to Moravian.This season he helped Bloomfield to a 19-7 record.He averaged 8.3 ppg and 4.8 rpg. he had a high of 22 ...
