Kaba finds new home
6 foot 7 Ebrahim Kaba has found his new home.Kaba has transferred from East Orange to the Peddie School.The current junior plans to reclass and plans on spending two seasons at Peddie.This past sea...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news