{{ timeAgo('2019-03-16 16:13:17 -0500') }}

Judge Makes Pick

Tyshon Judge
Jay Gomes • NJHoops.com
@njhoops
Publisher

6 foot 2 Paul VI Sr. Tyshon Judge has made his college plans.Judge has decided to play at D-2 Holy Family.This season he helped Paul VI to a 25-4 record and ranking of 14th in the state by NJHoops....

