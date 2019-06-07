Judge Makes New Plans
6 foot 2 Paul VI Sr. Tyshon Judge has made new plans for next season. Judge had committed to Holy Family University but with a coaching change at the school he reopened his recruiting.Judge has now...
Premium Content
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
- Members-only message boards
- Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
- Exclusive highlights and interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news