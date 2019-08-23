News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-08-23 06:35:19 -0500') }} basketball Edit

Jourdain Makes Plans

Jt4xygbfixjqudawxncp
Nick Jourdain
Jay Gomes • NJHoops
@njhoops
Publisher

6 foot 7 recent Immaculate Conception grad Nick Jourdain has made his plans for this season.Jourdain will spend a post graduate season playing for Covenant College Prep.Last season he helped Immacu...

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}