{{ timeAgo('2020-04-01 14:14:47 -0500') }} basketball Edit

Josh Pierre-Louis Looking for New College Home

Josh Pierre-Louis
Josh Pierre-Louis
Jay Gomes • NJHoops
Publisher
@njhoops

Former Roselle Catholic star Josh Pierre-Louis is looking for a new college home.He is leaving Temple after his freshman season.This season he averaged 3.8 ppg, 0.9 rpg and 1.3 apg in 27 games and ...

