News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-06-12 09:12:57 -0500') }} basketball Edit

Jones Makes Plans

Oyf9kkqruhtaqpwblugx
Terrence Jones
Jay Gomes • NJHoops
@njhoops
Publisher

6 foot 2 Trenton Catholic Sr. Terrence Jones has made his plans for next season. Jones has decided to spend a postgraduate season playing for Covenant College Prep.Jones transferred to trenton Cath...

premium-icon
Premium Content

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • Members-only message boards
  • Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}