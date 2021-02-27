Jones Makes College Pick
6 foot 3 St Thomas Aquinas two sport star Jalen Jones has made his college pick.Jones has decided to attend Lincoln University to play footballHe spent his freshman season at Mater Dei.As a quality...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news