News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2020-06-05 15:11:10 -0500') }} basketball Edit

Jones Makes College Pick

Derrell Jones
Derrell Jones
Jay Gomes • NJHoops
Publisher
@njhoops

6 foot 7 Olympus Prep Grey postgrad Derrell Jones has made his college plans.Jones has decided to attend the University of DC.Before Olympus he played his high school ball at the Phelps School in M...

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}