News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2020-05-08 15:15:38 -0500') }} basketball Edit

Jones Makes College Pick

Terrance Jones
Terrance Jones
Jay Gomes • NJHoops
Publisher
@njhoops

6 foot 3 Patrick School National postgrad Terrance Jones has made his college pick.Jones has decided to head west to Eastern Wyoming Junior College.Jones finished his high school career at Trenton ...

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}