Jones Makes College Pick
5 foot 10 Notre Dame senior two sport star has made his college pick.Jones has decided to play football at Central Connecticut State.This season he helped the Irish to a 14-11 record and final NJHo...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news