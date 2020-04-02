News More News
Jones Makes College Pick

Dwaine Jones
Jay Gomes • NJHoops
Publisher
@njhoops

6 foot 4 former Neptune star Dwaine Jones has made his college pick. Jones has committed to Coppin State. Jones spent this season as a postgraduate playing for Covenant College Prep.He was named NJ...

