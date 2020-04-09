Jones Looking For New College Home
6 foot St. Peter's senior Cameron Jones is looking for a new college home.This past season he averaged 3.6 ppg, 1.5 rpg and 0.7 apg in 14 mpg. He shot 31.7% from the floor, 30.5% from three and 79....
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news