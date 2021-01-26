Jones Finds New Home
5 foot 9 Jr. Asim Jones has found his new home.Jones has transferred from Manchester Regional to Paterson Charter. Last season he averaged 16.7 ppg and 3.7 apg,. He had a high of 39 with 9 treys in...
