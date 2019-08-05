Jones Finds New Home
6 foot 8 Elijah Jones has found his new home. Jones has transferred out of state from Pleasantville to Girard College High School in Philadelphia.Jones was headed into his junior season but reporte...
Premium Content
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news