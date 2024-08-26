Jones finds new home
6 foot 7 rising sophomore Asante Jones has found his new home.Jones is transferring from College Achieve Charter to LindenLast season he helped College Achieve to a 21-7 record, Group 1 state champ...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news