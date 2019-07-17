News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-07-17 10:33:57 -0500') }} baseball Edit

Jones Finds New College Home

Pwwbuivgxuxkccg9fprn
Jay Gomes • NJHoops
@njhoops
Publisher

6 foot 3 former NJIT wing Shawndale Jones has found his new college home. Jones has transferred to D-2 Indiana University in Pennsylvania.This past season he averaged 4.4 ppg, 2.3 rpg and 0.6 apg w...

premium-icon
Premium Content

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • Members-only message boards
  • Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}